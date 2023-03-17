ADVERTISEMENT

NGO hands over aids and and assistive devices to 34 physically challenged persons at Ujire

March 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bright India-Maddadka, an NGO, distributed aids and assistive devices to 34 physically challenged persons on Friday, March 17, at Ujire near Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bright India, an NGO based in Maddadka handed over aids and assistive devices to 34 physically challenged persons at a programme in Ujire near Dharmasthala on Friday.

Sri Dharmasthala Education Society Secretary S. Satishchandra said providing aids and assistive devices to the needy helps them lead independent lives.

Stating that K.V. Shetty established Bright India under the guidance of Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade for the rehabilitation of leprosy-affected, Mr. Satishchandra said several programmes and projects were undertaken by the NGO. Mr. Heggade has been its president since 2007. The Pattadhikari has been encouraging the deprived to join the mainstream through several schemes and projects, he noted.

One of the beneficiaries, Vipul from Ujire, said he was able to lead an independent life through the gesture of Bright India.

Bright India’s Secretry Shishupala Poovani said the organisation has been providing training and guidance to the physically challenged in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, computer training, and self employment and was providing aids and assistive devices for the last four years.

