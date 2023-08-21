Next mayoral elections set to start soon in Mangaluru

August 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the one-year term of Mayor Jayananda Anchan and Deputy Mayor Poornima ending on September 8, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is awaiting mayoral election for the 24th term, next month.

For the 24th term, the government has reserved the office of the Mayor for general category while the office of Deputy Mayor has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (woman). For the 23rd term, the post of Mayor was reserved for the general category while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A (woman). The mayoral election was held on September 9, 2022.

The BJP which is leading the 60-member elected council has 44 seats, followed by the Congress with 14 seats and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which enjoys two seats.

The BJP which was elected to power for five years in the election held to the council on November 12, 2019 will have to select its fourth Mayor and Deputy Mayor now. The selection is also crucial to retain the image of the party in view of the Lok Sabha election next year.

President of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri told The Hindu that the party is yet to commence the selection process as 18 days are remaining for the term of present Mayor and Deputy Mayor to end. It has not been decided yet whether a councillor from Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency or from Mangaluru City North Assembly constituency should be selected as Mayor candidate, he said.

Sources in the BJP said that speculations are rife that the party is likely to field senior councillor Sudhir Shetty Kannur from Kodialbail ward (No. 30 – Mangaluru City South) to the office of Mayor.

Mr. Shetty a three-time councillor had earlier been elected to the council twice from Kannur ward. Mr. Shetty was also Whip in the council when Premananda Shetty was the Mayor.

The Regional Commissioner, Mysuru is yet to announce the date of Mayoral election.

The reservation to the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor had been notified when the BJP government was in power. In case if the present Congress government made any revision, the Mayoral election might get delayed.

