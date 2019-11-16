Promising a corruption-free and efficient administration of the Mangaluru City Corporation by party councillors for the next five years, Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State president and Dakshina Kannada MP, on Saturday said the party will ensure they move in the right path and take Mangaluru to new heights in terms of development.

Speaking at a function to felicitate the 44 elected councillors and 16 party candidates, who lost the elections, Mr. Kateel said this was the time for the councillors to take a vow that they will stay committed to the cause of people and work towards realising all promises that were made during the campaign.

“Work in a way that it does not shatter the faith, confidence and love of people. There are seniors in the party who will guide you. We will bring more funds from the State and the Union governments. The next five years should be Abhivrudhi Parva,” Mr. Kateel said.

‘Party’s strong presence’

The victory of the 44 candidates from the 60 wards, Mr. Kateel said, was indication of the party’s strong organisational presence. The party gained from the internal bickering among the leaders of Congress in the district and the disregard shown to senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary.

Experienced councillors from the Congress, namely Radhakrishna and Purandara Das, quit the party and joined the BJP, he said.

Earlier, D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, MLAs, said this was good time for the new councillors as they have the BJP ruling both in the State and at the Centre. Mr. Kamath said councillors should ensure that money allocated under the ‘Smart City’ and AMRUT schemes are used in the right way. Dr. Shetty asked the councillors to make note of problems in their wards and give priority in addressing them. “Be in touch with people and also the party workers. If power goes to your head, the people will teach you a lesson,” Dr. Shetty said.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary also spoke.