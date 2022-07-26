Next 20-30 years will be the era of brain research: Dr. Muralidhar Hegde

Mangalore University had organised an international lecture workshop on ‘DNA Damage and Repair in Human Health Scientific Breakthrough in Indian context’ to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, at its Mangala Gangothri campus on July 25

Mangalore University’s Department of Applied Zoology organised an international lecture workshop on ‘DNA Damage and Repair in Human Health Scientific Breakthrough in Indian context’ to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Mangala Gangothri on July 25.

In his inaugural address, Texas Houston Methodist Research Institute (USA), Division of DNA Repair Research Professor and Director Muralidhar L. Hegde explained the causes of DNA damage and its effect on human health. Speaking about ‘A new era of DNA repair mechanisms-based therapeutics for ageing and neurological disorders-brain health’, he said, “The next 20-30 years will be the era of brain research.”

Vijayawada K.L. (Deemed to be university) Pro-Chancellor K S Jagannatha Rao spoke about ‘Studies on Conformational Changes of DNA Dynamics in Neurodegenerative Disorders’. Addressing the gathering through video-conferencing, he explained the causes of neurodegenerative diseases. He hailed the contribution of Indian researchers, and shared a few tips on stress management and developing a positive mindset.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya stressed on collaborative research, patents, and genome instability. “Predictive, preventive and protective maintenance of human system is important,” he added.

Prof. Yadapadithaya released the campus wildlife video.

Department of Applied Zoology Chairman M S Mustak spoke about the importance of DNA damage and current applications to society.

In the afternoon, 26 teams from different colleges and departments participated in a photo quiz on biological sciences.