ADVERTISEMENT

‘News about ‘closure’ of Palakkad Railway Division is baseless’

Updated - May 14, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has termed as baseless some reports in a section of the media and on social media about the closure of the division or the formation of a new one.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Divisional Railway Manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi said the reports were entirely speculative and devoid of any factual basis. “There have been no discussions, proposals, or plans whatsoever, regarding closure of Palakkad division or establishment of any new division. The assertions made in these reports are entirely unfounded and have caused unnecessary confusion and concern among the public,” he said.

He said the division was seriously concerned by the spread of misinformation, particularly in today’s age of social media, where baseless news can rapidly gain traction and influence public opinion. Moreover, the response from certain individuals of prominence, who have reacted to these reports without verifying the accuracy of the claims, only serves to exacerbate the situation.

Mr. Chaturvedi further said, “We urge all press outlets to exercise greater diligence and responsibility in verifying the authenticity of such news stories before publication.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US