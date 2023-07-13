HamberMenu
Newly-wed woman allegedly runs away with jewellery worth ₹10 lakh given by husband’s family

July 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A newly-wed woman from Kundapura, Udupi district, allegedly ran away with jewellery worth over ₹10 lakh given by her husband’s family to join her boyfriend.

The Shankaranarayana police have registered cases of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, abetment, breach of peace, and criminal intimidation against the woman, Spoorthi Shetty, her parents Satish Shetty and Sujatha Shetty, residents of Vadera Hobli in Kundapura, and boyfriend Naveen, resident of Mysuru, on a complaint from husband Sanketh Shetty, 31, son of Sanjeeva Shetty, resident of Ullur 74, Kundapura taluk.

Mr. Sanketh said he married Ms. Spoorthi on May 21 this year at RN Shetty Hall in Kundapura and had given her the gold and diamond jewellery. Ms. Spoorthi was at her husband’s home only for four days and the marriage did not consummate. Visiting her parents often, Ms. Spoorthi frequently engaged in messaging and videocalling Mr. Naveen, working with BEML in Mysuru.

When Mr. Sanketh objected to her act, Ms. Spoorthi said she married him due to pressure from her parents, while she was in love with Mr. Naveen. Mr. Sanketh informed this to her parents and they allegedly admitted the fact saying Mr. Naveen was from a different caste. They allegedly threatened him to adjust with her lest they would file a police case.

On June 16, Ms. Spoorthi took away the valuables and a golden necklace of his mother at the instance of Mr. Naveen, the complainant said. The police are investigating.

