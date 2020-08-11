Newly created taluks to getfunds for infrastructure

MANGALURU

11 August 2020

Home Minister and Udupi district in-charge Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the State government was committed to providing infrastructure in newly created taluk headquarters and will release funds for it.

Speaking after receiving representations from the general public at the Hebri Taluk Office, one of the newly created taluks in Udupi district, Mr. Bommai said that though new taluks had been formed in the State, they were facing several issues. The newly created taluks were yet to get a full-fledged administrative set-up, government departments and services to be offered to the general public. The government would announce a special finance package to provide government services effectively to the general public.

Mr. Bommai said that immediate steps would be taken to open a Nemmadi Kendra in Hebri taluk. He promised to completely refurbish the Hebri Police Station. A fire station would also be sanctioned to the town as a special case, he said.

