Newborn abandoned

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 07, 2022 23:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A day-old baby was found abandoned below the car of a house, off the Olapete-Someshwar Road, in Ullal police station limits in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Ullal police, the newborn was found below the car of Amar Pais that was parked outside his house. Mr. Pais noticed the child when he got up around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday to take out his car for attending Dasara related activity in a temple in Ullal.

Mr. Pais immediately informed the police, who admitted the newborn to the Government Wenlock Hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ullal police registered a case under Section 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app