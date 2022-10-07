Newborn abandoned

A day-old baby was found abandoned below the car of a house, off the Olapete-Someshwar Road, in Ullal police station limits in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Ullal police, the newborn was found below the car of Amar Pais that was parked outside his house. Mr. Pais noticed the child when he got up around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday to take out his car for attending Dasara related activity in a temple in Ullal.

Mr. Pais immediately informed the police, who admitted the newborn to the Government Wenlock Hospital.

The Ullal police registered a case under Section 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of Indian Penal Code.