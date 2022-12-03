New Year party organisers have to apply for police permission by December 15

December 03, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar who has issued directives for the celebration of New Year (2023) has asked the organisers of parties, other events to obtain permission from police by applying before 5 p.m. by December 15.

The applications for permission will have to be submitted to the office of Police Commissioner. The organisers, including hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts can organise only indoor merry parties.

All loudspeakers will have to be switched off by 10 p.m. and serving of liquor will not be allowed beyond 11 p.m. even if permission has been obtained by the Excise department for serving liquor. No liquor should be served to those aged below 18.

Legal action will be taken against such organisers who will hold events without the permission of police, he said in a statement.

The Police Commissioner said that serving and consuming liquor and smoking on the guise of New Year celebrations in bus stands, bus shelters, railway stations, parks, gardens and other public spaces will not be allowed. Action will be taken against those who behave indecently in public places, including in beaches.

He said that the noise of loudspeakers should be within the limits mentioned in Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules. The noise should be audible only to the place of events.

Mr. Kumar said that the organisers of events should take all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the celebrations. Separate parking facility should be arranged for the participants who should not made to park their vehicles haphazardly on roads.

The entry of those aged below 18 to parties should be restricted unless they are accompanied by their wards.

Task forces constituted

The Commissioner said that task forces have been constituted to prevent any incidents of behaving indecently with women and teasing of women during the celebrations. The members of task forces will be on duty in different places in city.

Organising semi-nude dances or indecent dances on the guise of holding cultural programmes has been banned.

The Commissioner said that people walking on the road should not be irritated on the pretext of greeting New Year wishes. Action will be taken against drunken driving.

Wheeling, rash driving, shouting and honking in public places are not allowed. Police will book such persons if found. Bursting of crackers by disturbing public peace is not allowed.

The organisers of parties and other events should take precautionary measures to face any emergencies such as fire or medical services, he said.