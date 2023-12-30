New Year parties on beaches and other open places should end by 10 p.m., says Mangaluru Police Commissioner

December 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The New Year celebration on beaches, parks, and other open places should end by 10 p.m. on December 31. The parties in resorts, party halls, churches, and other indoor places can go on till 12.30 a.m., on January 1, said Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal in Mangaluru on Saturday, December 30.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Agrawal said small groups of people are likely to assemble on beaches and other open places and hold parties. “Based on the past experience, it is risky to allow parties beyond 10 p.m. on beach and open places,” he said.

The Commissioner said permission is given to 36 applicants who sought permission to hold New Year party indoors namely in hotels, resorts, private halls and churches, subject to conditions.

Over 850 personnel will be deployed to ensure safe and secure New Year celebrations. Eight parties of City Armed Reserve Police with each party comprising 10 personnel will also be deployed. Three platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police, with each platoon comprising 21 personnel, will be posted in sensitive areas.

In order to prevent instances of ‘moral policing’ and other instances of harassment in open places, Mr. Agrawal said flexes are being placed at beaches asking people to dial 112 or other numbers of police personnel, for immediate response.

Sixty-six mobile squads will patrol the city well beyond December 31 midnight. Drink and drive checks, drug abuse checks, etc., will be conducted. Deputy Commissioners of Police Sidharth Goyal and B.P. Dinesh Kumar were present.

Loud speakers till 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said though New Year parties are allowed till 12.30 a.m., restrictions will be in place as per the Supreme Court directive. “Beyond 10 p.m., organisers have to move indoors or continue the party without loudspeakers,” he said. Police personnel and home guards will be deployed in big numbers on beaches and open places. In case of theft or any other nuisance on the beach, people can immediately call 112 and police will quickly respond. Separate teams are formed to check ‘moral policing’. “If there is any suspicion of indecent behaviour, people should not directly deal with it. They should report the same to police,” he said.

Dr. Arun said special teams are formed to make surprise visits to apartments, resorts, and homestays to check drug abuse during parties. Traffic police will be posted at appropriate points on the night of December 31 to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, he said.