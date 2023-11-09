New World monkeys and exotic birds introduced at Pilikula Biological Park

November 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, three species of New World monkeys and four more species of exotic birds are an added attraction at the Pilikula Biological Park now.

The New World monkeys – squirrel monkey (Saimiri sciureus), common marmoset (Callithrix jacchus) and red-handed tamarin (Saguinus midas) – and the exotic birds – blue gold macaw (Ara ararauna), violet turaco (Musophaga violacea), green turaco (Turaco, Musophaga and Corythaeola), and galah (Eolophus Roseicapilla) – have been displayed in enclosures developed from donation by the Reliance Foundation.

Director of the park (zoo) H. Jayaprakash Bhandary told The Hindu that the park has made nine enclosures, four each for the primates and the exotic birds and the remaining for endangered wolves, from the ₹1 crore donation.

The enclosures will be inaugurated by Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao next week. The primates and the exotic birds have been displayed ahead of the inauguration as they will take some days to get accustomed to the captive environment. They have been introduced from the Green Zoo and Rescue Centre, Jamnagar, Gujarat.

In addition, the zoo has acquired a pair of endangered wolves from the Visakhapatnam zoo of Andhra Pradesh in exchange for a tiger.

Mr. Bhandary said that the monkeys commonly ate fruits and flowers and lived on the top of canopy. “They have been enriched with natural habitat created besides their respective enclosures at Pilikula,” he said.

The Director said that the squirrel monkey is considered an endangered species in Central America. It is an omnivore and ate fruits, insects, eggs, flowers, and tender leaves. Its lifespan is 15 and the female gives birth to one baby at a time.

“The squirrel monkey is diurnal and arboreal,” he said adding that it lived in the canopy layer of the tropical rain forests of Central-South America.

A native of Brazil, the common marmoset lives in groups. Its gestation period is about five months and the female gives birth to twins usually twice a year. Its diet is plant exudates and insects. They feed on gum, sap, latex and also ate fruits, seeds, flowers, fungi, snails, lizards, tree frogs, and bird eggs.

The red-handed tamarin is native to Brazil and Venezulea. The life expectancy is 10 and it lived in groups of 15 members. Gestation period is four-and-a-half months to five-and-a-half months and the female gives birth to two offsprings. “They are exceptional climbers and superb jumpers. They eat eggs, insects, frogs, spiders, lizards, nectar, leaves, fruits, and flowers,” he said.

The blue gold macaw is found in tropical South America. “It can mimic human voice and speak,” the Director said, adding that it can live for 30 to 35 years and the female incubates the egg for 28 days.

The violet turaco is from West Africa and has an extremely large range from Senegal to Nigeria. The female lays two eggs in a flimsy tree platform nest.

The Director said that the green turaco is found in West-Central Africa. It climbs and hops from branch to branch and lays eggs in a tree platform.

Galah is considered quite intelligent. It can mimic human sounds and speak and will stay with the same breeding partner for life. They are endemic to Australia and also known as pink and grey cockatoo. They live in large flocks, the Director added.