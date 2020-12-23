New veterinary polyclinic likely to start functioning next month

The new government veterinary polyclinic coming up off Jail Road in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

23 December 2020 01:51 IST

The new spacious government veterinary polyclinic, which provides specialised treatment to animals and birds, is likely to be operational on the Jail Road in the city in the second week of January. Set to replace the old polyclinic, the new clinic will have large space for operating upon big and small animals. Coming up on a 1.6-acre piece of land, this new building is among the new polyclinics being built across the State under the Union government’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

Apart from Mangaluru, a new polyclinic is also coming up in Udupi, said Deputy Director for Polyclinic, Mangaluru, D. Ramaprakash.

The new polyclinic will have rooms for operating upon small and big animals. There will be watch wards for small and big animals to keep them under observation. A laboratory for testing blood and other samples, an ultrasound scanning room, an isolation room for keeping infected animals, and the autopsy room will be available.

Advertising

Advertising

The new building will have facility for treating waste water. Waste water will go to an underground tank that has three parts. It is in the first part that waste water will accumulate and where sodium hydrochloride powder is used to kill bacteria. The water then will flow to another portion and then, onto the third parting it will percolate. “We will not allow waste water mix with the sewerage line,” Dr. Ramaprasad said.

Works on the new building in Mangaluru started three years ago. Initially planned as a ground plus first floor building, changes had to be made following objections from the authorities of the adjoining Mangaluru District Prison. The lockdown affected construction work.

“It is only in the last few weeks that the pace of construction picked up. Almost 95 % of the works are completed. We have planned to inaugurate the new building on January 15,” Dr. Ramaprasad said. The Pashu Sanjeevini ambulance, which helps in providing specialised treatment for animals on the doorsteps of farmers, will also become operational on the same day, he added.