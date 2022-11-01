New version of Cyber Safe Girl e-book released

A screenshot of the fifth version of Cyber Safe Girl e-book that was released virtually in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CyberSafeGirl v5.0, a new version of Cyber Safe Girl ebook, was released here on Monday. The new version can be downloaded from the website, www.cybersafegirl.com.

This e-book is authored by cyber expert and Professor at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management G. Ananth Prabhu.

Criminal Investigation Department’s Deputy Superintendent of Police K.N. Yashavantha Kumar and advocate Prashanth Jhala are the co-authors of the e-book.

Mr. Prabhu said that in the new version of the e-book he has given information about 10 new cyber crimes along with infotoons. There is a glossary to introduce readers to different cyber terminologies. There is a chapter on ways to harden devices from cyber attacks.

Apart from English, the new version is available in Kannada and Gujarati.

Mr. Prabhu said that the website provides a link to free e-learning course on cyber safety and security, which he has curated.