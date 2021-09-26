New unit of SDM Ayurveda Hospital inaugurated

Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal inaugurating Rathnashree Arogyadhama at Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Ayurveda Hospital, Udupi, on Saturday.

MANGALURU

26 September 2021 05:50 IST

Union Minister for AYUSH, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated Rathnashree Arogyadhama, a new unit of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Ayurveda Hospital, at Udupi.

Speaking after inaugurating the new unit, Mr. Sonowal stressed on the need for more research in Ayurveda as AYUSH system of medicine was capable of building a strong India. Research would help getting global acceptance for AYUSH system, the Minster said.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and president of SDM Educational Society, Ujire, D. Veerendra Heggade said Ayurveda boosts individual’s immunity and was of much help during the pandemic. He urged people to choose Ayurveda as their first line of treatment.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Development and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari, Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, SDM Education Society Secretary D. Harshendra Kumar, Alvas’ Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva and others were present.