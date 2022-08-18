New Udupi SP to reintroduce phone-in programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Akshay M. Hakay, who assumed charge as the Superintendent of Police, Udupi district, on Wednesday said he wishes to reintroduce the phone-in with the SP initiative to bring the police and public closer.

Speaking to reporters after receiving charge from outgoing SP N. Vishnuvardhana at Udupi, Mr. Hakay said he would work in close tandem with the public in the district. Police need absolute cooperation from the general public in maintaining law and order and to curb crimes, he noted.

Maintenance of peace, harmony and order in the district would be his goal, Mr. Hakay said. Udupi district is known as a hub of education, tourism and cultural activities. He deems to be fortunate to serve the district when it was celebrating the Silver Jubilee of its formation.

The SP said State police have been giving priority to curb the narcotic drug menace and Udupi police were not an exception. Police were aware funds generated through drugs cartel were utilised for supporting various unlawful and anti-national activities and as such, curbing the same was police priority.

Asked about the police action on the Veer Savarkar flex issue, Mr. Hakay said police would take necessary action after examining the issue.

A native of Nasik District in Maharashtra, the 2015 IPS officer had earlier served as a probationary officer in Dakshina Kannada and later as an Assistant SP in Chincholi subdivision of Kalaburagi district and later as the SP of Chikkamagaluru district.