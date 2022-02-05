New tower car to help maintenance of Mangaluru region’s power traction

MANGALURU

05 February 2022 01:55 IST

Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has received a new 8-wheeler Over Head Equipment (OHE) Inspection Wagon (Tower Car), the seventh one being inducted in the division, for inspection and maintenance of overhead electrical equipment.

The new tower car would exclusively be deployed on the Kumble—Mangaluru Junction—Jokatte—Panambur section of the Palakkad Division for maintenance of the OHE equipment, thereby eliminating any delay in fixing problems in the electric traction whenever they occur.

The self-propelled tower wagon with many advanced features could be useful for preventive as well as breakdown maintenance of overhead traction equipment. The tower wagon is also used for annual and periodical overhauling OHE. Tower wagon is helpful to improve the reliability of OHE systems and also it ensures prompt restoration of OHE during failures.

Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the tower wagon could be run at a maximum speed of 110 kmph. It can also haul a tailing wagon of 60 tonnes.

Palakkad Division now maintains 453 route km of the electrified section from Podanur to Mangaluru with 1,069 km of track. The maintenance of these assets is now being taken care by six tower wagons stationed at Palakkad Junction, Shoranur Junction, Tirur, Quilandy, Kannur South, and Charvattur.

The division is scheduled to complete the electrification of the entire route under its jurisdiction by October. Except a few, all trains running in the mainline (Podanur—Mangaluru—Jokkatte—Panambur) are now operated in electric traction.