New surveys to identify and segregate street vendors

The Mangaluru City Corporation on Wednesday decided to constitute 10 survey teams to conduct a new round of surveys to identify and segregate street vendors on the basis of their trading activities.

This was decided at a Town Vending Committee meeting of the corporation here chaired by Commissioner Akshy Sridhar. The surveys will be conducted based on the guidelines specified in the Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme 2020, said an official communique.

The corporation said that the Town Vending Committee will issue identification cards and trade licence to deserving street vendors based on the outcome of the survey. Vendors with valid identification cards and licence will be assigned zones for their trading activities.

The corporation has already recognised trading zones across the city. The proposal for declaring them as trading zones is in the final stages, it said.

Meanwhile, street vendors who have approval by the Town Vending Committee and are holding valid identification cards and certification are permitted to continue their business under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2021.

The corporation will initiate stringent action against those violating the guidelines of the scheme and indulging in vending activities unauthorisedly, the release cautioned and sought cooperation from the Street Vendors Development Association, Dakshina Kannada.