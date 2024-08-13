New surgical super-speciality building to be inaugurated at Govt. Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on August 15

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the new surgical super-speciality building built by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) on the premises of Government Wenlock Hospital here on August 15.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, Jacintha D’Souza, District Surgeon and Medical Superintendent of Wenlock Hospital, said that the seven-storey building has been built at an estimated cost of ₹56 crore. Of the seven floors, she said, four are now ready for occupation. The total area of the building is 1.65 lakh sqft.

The basement has radiology and cathlab sections. The ground floor has 15-bed emergency section, eight-bed emergency ICU, endoscopy, and emergency operation theatre.

The first floor has 60-bed ENT, urology operation wards and the second floor has 70-bed neuro surgery, cardiothorasic surgery and eye operation wards. The third and fourth floors each have five operation theatres (totally 10), and each 10-bed and 15-bed pre-operation and post-operation wards.

In addition to constructing the building, MSCL has provided medical equipment worth ₹7 crore at the building. The State government has arranged medical equipment worth ₹2 crore and KMC, Mangaluru, has provided medical equipment worth ₹4 crore.

Speaker U.T. Khader, Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh will also attend the inaugural function which will be presided over by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath.

Earlier, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, visited the building on Tuesday.