New surgical block building to come up at Government Wenlock Hospital

The facility with 12 operation theatres and 192 beds is expected to be ready in two years

The construction of a five-storey surgical block on the premises of the Government Wenlock Hospital here by Mangaluru Smart City Limited formally started with the laying of the foundation stone for the building on Monday. The new block is expected to be ready in two years.

The block will come up at a place opposite the Super Speciality Medicine Block and a ramp will link the two blocks. The old residential building, which housed the district TB, Leprosy and Blindness Prevention centres, has been demolished to make way for the new building.

The new block is being constructed at a cost of ₹ 37.52 crore. With 1.3 lakh square foot built-up area, the block will have 12 operation theatres and 192 beds. The building will have X-ray, ultrasound and other facilities as required under the quality guidelines prescribed for hospital buildings.

Construction of the block is the second work being taken up by MSCL on Wenlock Hospital premises. It has already completed work to create 37-bed ICU block in the hospital. Speaking at the function, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he hoped that the contractors who have taken up the work will complete it within the two-year period.

“The construction agency completed the work related to Gurupura bridge in a record one year’s time. I hope that they do the same quality work and complete the new block in a year’s time,” he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said that steps have been taken to improve facilities at the Government Wenlock Hospital which caters to patients from eight districts of the State.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, 60 ventilators have been provided to the hospital. “We do not want any patient to lose his life for want of facilities,” he said.

Mayor Diwakar and MSCL in-charge Managing Director and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar also spoke.