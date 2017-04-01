New rates for milk in Dakshina Kannada from today

The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union will sell 500 ml Nandini toned milk at ₹ 18 as against the earlier rate of ₹ 17 from Saturday.

Similarly, the one litre sachet of toned milk will be available at ₹ 35 as against ₹ 34 earlier.

The revised rates of other milk products with old rates in brackets are: Nandini Homogenised cow milk 500 ml ₹ 20 (₹19), Nandini Homogenised cow milk 6 litre jumbo packet ₹ 234 (₹ 222), Nandini Shubham 500 ml ₹ 21 (₹ 20), Nandini Samrudhi Milk 500 ml ₹ 22 (₹ 21), Curds 200 grams ₹ 11 (₹ 10), Curds 415 grams ₹ 20 (₹ 19), Curds 1 kg ₹ 43 (₹ 41), Curds 6 litres ₹ 252 (₹ 240).