New Police Commissioner for city

A Subramanyeswara Rao was on Thursday posted as the new Mangaluru Police Commissioner after the State government transferred Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, who served five months here, as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru.

The 2004-batch IPS Officer, Mr. Patil was posted here on February 21. He had replaced T.R. Suresh.

The 2002-batch IPS Officer, Mr. Rao, had earlier served as Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada. He was also Assistant Superintendent of Police, Puttur Sub Division and Superintendent of Police of Udupi.

He served as Superintendent of Police in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s unit in Bengaluru for five years and worked as Police Commissioner of Mysuru. He was Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Intelligence), before his posting here. The State government on Thursday also transferred Mangaluru City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hanumantharaya as Superintendent of Police, Davangere.