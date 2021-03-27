New pit line project work begins at Central Railway Station in city

The facility will accommodate rakes with up to 26 [ICF] coaches

As part of development of Mangaluru Central Railway Station, the construction of a new pit line holding 24 coaches has begun at the coaching yard. The new pit line is constructed in lieu of the existing 18 coach pit line to facilitate the construction of new platforms, No 4 and No 5, and also enable the station to handle more trains.

Pit lines are the main infrastructure required for conducting primary maintenance of coaches of both express and passenger trains. The pit line will have facilities for day/night inspection, coach cleaning, coach charging and watering. The catwalks on both the sides of the pit line help one easily get into coaches which makes maintenance and cleaning work easy, a Southern Railway, Palakkad Division, release said here on Friday.

After every scheduled trip, under gear examination, checking of braking system, electrical maintenance, cleaning, washing both exterior and interior, checking amenity fittings, watering of coaches are taken up at the pit lines. After this, coaches are cleared fit for 96 hours (four days) run from the carriage depot. Draining out the water tanks and maintenance of bio toilets are also carried out at the pit line at regular intervals. All the maintenance activities are carried out as per the guidelines given in the coach maintenance manual issued by the Railway Board.

In addition to trip attentions, monthly schedules and tri-monthly schedules are also carried out in the pit lines. Other than trip attentions and scheduled maintenance, after nine months of service, coaches are sent for intermediate overhauling (IOH). After 18 months, periodic over hauling of coaches is carried out. The hauling schedule is undertaken at nominated railway workshops.

The new pit line at the Central Railway Station is being constructed at the eastern side of the coaching yard. The 596 m long pit line will have the capacity to handle a train rake of 24 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches / 26 Integral Coach Factory (ICF)-make coaches. The estimated cost of the project is ₹6.76 crore. Demolition of the existing 18 coach pit line and skewing of the track will be part of the project.

A rake requires an average of eight hours for maintenance when it comes to the pit line. The new 24 coach pit line being constructed in lieu of the existing 18 coach pit line will be suitable for maintenance of all coaching rakes, the release added.