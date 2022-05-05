New pit line at Mangaluru Central Railway Station will be ready in July

It will facilitate construction of two new platforms — PF 4 and 5 — thereby enhancing train handling capacity at Mangaluru Central Railway Station

Work on the new pit line at Mangaluru Central Railway Station, under Palakkad division of Southern Railway, is nearing completion. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

It will facilitate construction of two new platforms — PF 4 and 5 — thereby enhancing train handling capacity at Mangaluru Central Railway Station

The new pit line that may enhance the capacity of Mangaluru Central Railway Station by facilitating construction of two more platforms is at an advanced stage of completion.

Work on the new pit line with a capacity to accommodate a 24-coach LHB rake commenced in November 2020, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and non-availability of funds. The existing pit line can accommodate a 18-coach rake.

The 480-metre catwalk for the new pit line is completed. Laying of rails, cut and connection work, and work for electrical arrangements are yet to be completed. The pit line is expected to become fully functional in July.

The Pashchima Karavali Rail Abhivriddhi Samithi and various railway activists had been demanding capacity expansion at Mangaluru Central so as to introduce more trains to other parts of Karnataka. Southern Railway, which administers Mangaluru Railway Region, had been citing non-availability of platforms as the reason for not introducing more trains from Central.

Demolition of the old pit line for construction of a new one has provided space for construction of two more platforms at Central — Platform Nos. 4 and 5 — thereby enhancing the capacity of the station. The new pit line is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹6.76 crore.

Coach maintenance

Pit line infrastructure is meant for carrying out primary maintenance of coaches of all kinds of passenger trains. Pit lines would have facilities for inspection of coaches round-the-clock, coach cleaning, coach charging, and watering.

The catwalks on both sides of the pit line help easy entry and exit from the coaches, which makes maintenance and cleaning work easy.

Every train rake has to undergo under-gear examination, checking of braking system, electrical maintenance, cleaning, washing both the exterior and the interior, checking the amenity fittings, and watering of the coaches at the pit line after every scheduled trip. Coaches would be certified fit for 96 hours of operation from the carriage depot.

Draining out the water tanks and maintenance of bio-toilets are also carried out in the pit line at regular intervals. All the maintenance activities are being done according to the guidelines given in the coach maintenance manual issued by the Railway Board.

Coaches are sent for intermediate overhauling (IOH) after nine months of service. Periodic Overhauling (POH) of coaches would be done after 18 months. While IOH of ICF coaches is carried out at Shoranur, POH is done at Perambur in Chennai and Golden Rock in Tiruchchirappalli.