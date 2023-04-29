HamberMenu
New palliative care centre opens in Udupi today

April 29, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital, Udupi, on Saturday will open ‘Vatsalya’, a palliative care centre, to mark the hospital’s centenary year of establishment.

In a press release, Sushil Jathanna, Director of the hospital, said Vatsalya will cater to the needs of cancer and other end-to-life patients. It is located in the premises of the hospital, which was established in June 1923.

Bishop of the CSI Karnataka Southern Diocese, Hemachandra Kumar, will inaugurate the new centre at 3.30 p.m. District Health and Family Welfare Officer, N. Nagabhushan Udupa, will be the chief guest, the release said.

