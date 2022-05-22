New paediatric ICU and general ICU wards opened in Karkala taluk hospital

​Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar inaugurating an ICU ward for children at government taluk hospital in Karkala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The new 10-bed paediatric ICU ward and 12-bed general ICU ward were inaugurated at the Karkala Government taluk hospital on Sunday.

The paediatric ward has been constructed out of ₹78.18 lakh corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds given by the Adani Foundation. The general ICU ward has been constructed by the State government at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. The Nirmiti Kendra has constructed the two new wards.

Inaugurating the two new wards, Karkala MLA and Minister for Power and Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said following the need to upgrade facilities at the taluk hospital after the third wave of COVID-19, the Udupi district administration requested the Adani Group to contribute towards the development of the hospital.

“With the two new wards, the taluk hospitial now has all advanced treatment facilities, which we see in a private hospital,” he said.

Kishore Alva, president of Adani Group, said the firm, with a good presence in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, has been giving CSR funds primarily for development of health, education, and rural infrastructure in the two districts. It recently gave ₹40 lakh to the Udupi District Administration for providing paediatric ICU ventilator beds to government hospitals in Udupi and Kundapur, he said.