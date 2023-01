New offices for Konkani, Beary Study Chair at MU inaugurated

January 18, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya on Wednesday inaugurated new offices of Konkani Study Chair, Beary Study Chair and Youth Red Cross Unit on the University College campus here.

Former president of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Roy Castelino, former president of Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy B.A. Muhammad Hanif, and president of District Red Cross Society Shantharama Shetty participated in the function. College principal Anasuya Rai felicitated Mr. Yadapadithaya.