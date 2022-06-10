New member of Mangaluru city police dog squad named Charlie

Inspired by the newly released Kannada film Charlie 777 on the relationship between a man and an animal, the Mangaluru city police have named the new member of their dog squad as Charlie.

The name was proposed after some city police personnel, including handlers of the four dogs in the squad, saw the movie during the premier show on Thursday.

"The film has nicely captured the relationship between the owner and the pet dog, which is also seen between the dog and its handler," said Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, who was among the personnel who saw the movie.

“After watching the film, the personnel suggested Charlie as the name for the fifth member of the squad., which I agreed,” he said.

The three-month-old female Labrador Retriever was given the name at a simple naming ceremony at the kennel of the dog squad on the premises of the office of Police Commissioner on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Channaveerappa Hadapad and Assistant Commissioner of Police Murugeppa Upase participated in it.

Charlie was recently brought from a kennel in Bantwal. It joins four others -- Geeta, Rani, Ruby and Bubly -- of the city police dog squad. The senior-most 11-year-old Geeta, Rani, and Charlie, all Labradors, will be used for explosive detection, while Bubli and Ruby are for crime detection.

Charlie will shortly be sent, along with handler Harish and assistant handler Vikram, to Bengaluru City Armed Reserve (South) for a six-month training.

Mr. Hadapad and Mr. Upase said the city police was spending ₹300 per day towards food for each of the five dogs. Food is served as per the chart. Health of these dogs are regularly monitored. Each dog is insured by paying an annual premium of ₹ 1,300, according to Mr. Upase.