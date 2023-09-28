‘New media and network society have changed discourse on development communication’

September 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Tamil Nadu Central University former Vice-Chancellor B.P. Sanjay on Thursday said the emergence of new media and network society has changed the discourse on development communication.

New media has facilitated the emergence of network society, which, in turn, has affected the way ‘development’ is discussed, he said while delivering a special talk on ‘Development Communication’ at Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Art and Sciences, MAHE, Manipal.

Mr. Sanjay said the discourse on development communication has passed through the prism of colonialism, nationalism, and mass media. Currently, this is the age of network society, which has encouraged a plurality of views. “There are multiple views on development, and the notion of sustainable development has gained currency,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there could be other models of development, such as Gandhian, Buddhist, and Islamic paradigms. The major point of debate is to seek ‘capitalist happiness with a socialist perspective,’ he pointed out.

Regretting that the fruits of development have not reached everyone equitably, Mr. Sanjay said the country has not been able to achieve ‘growth with equity.’

GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange stressed the need for alternative models of development. The basic Human Development Indices need to be emphasised in all discourses, he felt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT