ADVERTISEMENT

‘New media and network society have changed discourse on development communication’

September 28, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Tamil Nadu Central University Vice-Chancellor B.P. Sanjay with students and faculty of Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Art and Sciences, MAHE, in Manipal-Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tamil Nadu Central University former Vice-Chancellor B.P. Sanjay on Thursday said the emergence of new media and network society has changed the discourse on development communication.

New media has facilitated the emergence of network society, which, in turn, has affected the way ‘development’ is discussed, he said while delivering a special talk on ‘Development Communication’ at Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Art and Sciences, MAHE, Manipal.

Mr. Sanjay said the discourse on development communication has passed through the prism of colonialism, nationalism, and mass media. Currently, this is the age of network society, which has encouraged a plurality of views. “There are multiple views on development, and the notion of sustainable development has gained currency,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there could be other models of development, such as Gandhian, Buddhist, and Islamic paradigms. The major point of debate is to seek ‘capitalist happiness with a socialist perspective,’ he pointed out.

Regretting that the fruits of development have not reached everyone equitably, Mr. Sanjay said the country has not been able to achieve ‘growth with equity.’

GCPAS Head Varadesh Hiregange stressed the need for alternative models of development. The basic Human Development Indices need to be emphasised in all discourses, he felt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US