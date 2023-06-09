New MD of Karnataka Bank assumes charge in Bengaluru

June 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, recently appointed Managing Director and CEO of Karnataka Bank, formally assumed charge at the Bank’s Bull Temple Road office in Bengaluru, away from bank’s headquarters in Mangaluru, on Friday.

A release from the bank quoted him as saying: “This is indeed a honour as I inherit a very rich legacy of trust and excellence. As we enter our centenary year, we will launch innovative and digital solutions with an accelerated outreach, physically and virtually. We stand committed as a team to reinvent the bBank and shall remain relevant for the present and future needs of all our customers.”

Mr. Sarma brings an extensive background of about forty years in various banking domains, including commercial, retail & transactional banking, technology, and payments.

