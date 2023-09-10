New Mayor to resume monthly ‘phone in’ at Mangaluru City Corporation after over five years

September 10, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The new Mayor of Mangaluru Sudheer Shetty Kannur will resume the monthly ‘phone-in’ programme conducted by the Mayor at Mangaluru City Corporation which had come to a stand still after March, 2018.

Mr. Kannur, who was elected Mayor on September 8, told The Hindu that he will commence his ‘phone in’ from this month till his one-year term to address the grievances of people in the city.

In 2017, then Mayor Kavita Sanil of the Congress began the ‘phone in’ at the civic body after she was elected. After her one-year term as Mayor ended, the next Mayor K. Bhaskar (2018-19) of the same party did not continue it.

After the five-year rule of the Congress from 2014 to 2019 ended, the BJP was elected to power to lead the council in the election conducted on November 12, 2019. The last three Mayors of the BJP – Diwakar, Premananda Shetty and Jayananda Anchan – did not resume the “phone in”. Now Mr. Kannur, the fourth Mayor of the party during the present five-year term of the council, is resuming it.

The Mayor said that he also intends to hold ‘jana spandana’ programme at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall once in three months.

Mr. Kannur said that he will resume ‘water adalats’ at the civic body only after taking a legal opinion. It is because some of the decisions taken by former Mayors at the adalat could not be implemented later as such decisions were not legally binding.

The Mayor said that he intends to create a separate section, headed by an Assistant Executive Engineer, for the operation and maintenance of underground drainage network and associated facilities such as wet wells and sewage treatment plants.

Mr. Kannur said that he will call a meeting to sort out issues pertaining to pending development projects this week. The two MLAs of the city will be invited to the meeting. Some of the matters relating to premium FAR, 15th Finance Commission grants, Mahatma Gandhi Nagara Vikas Yojana, smart city, operation and maintenance of the spruced up Kadri Park Road will have to be discussed and issues will have to be sorted out.