New material recovery facility starts operation in Udupi

March 08, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat on Tuesday inaugurated the new material recovery facility set up in Karval. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

A new material recovery facility (MRF) set up in Karval, near Udupi, started its operation on Tuesday.

The new MRF set up at a cost of ₹2.65 crore is capable of processing 12 tonnes of dry waste. Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who inagurated the new MRF, said the capacity of the new facility will be further enhanced to process 10 more tonnes of dry waste.

Mr. Bhat said at the new facility, dry waste will be segregated, bailed and transported to facilities that will reuse or reprocess dry waste. This new facility will be maintained by a women self-help group.

The MLA further said Karnal will shortly have a separate for processing wet waste. The existing accumulated waste in the area will be properly processed. The MRFs were playing a key role in keeping the district more clean.

Udupi town generates 20 tonnes of dry waste. There are two mini MRFs at Bedanagudde and Karavali Bypass with each facility having capacity to process four tonnes of dry waste. The first MRF facility in Udupi district came up near the residence of Energy Minister and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar.

