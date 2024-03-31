New Mangalore Port receives the sixth cruise vessel of the season

March 31, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) on Sunday, March 31, received the sixth vessel of the cruise season and the final vessel of the financial year 2023-2024, the Seven Seas Mariner.

Sailing under the Bahamian flag, the Seven Seas Mariner arrived in Mangaluru with 610 guests and 440 crew members, said a release from the NMPA. The guests were given traditional welcome while disembarking from the ship and were presented various cultural attractions of the region at the cruise lounge.

NMPA made extensive preparations to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for the guests. For seamless arrival and exploration, dedicated medical screening along with multiple immigration and customs counters facilitated swift disembarkation.

Passengers explore Mangaluru

A fleet of 25 coaches, including shuttle buses and taxis, were made available to transport passengers for exploring religious places, tourist destinations, the city’s vibrant markets and shops. Guests experienced the benefits of meditation at a dedicated centre set up by the Ministry of AYUSH. A captivating Virtual Reality Experience Zone offered a glimpse into Mangaluru’s rich culture and heritage.

NMPA provided complimentary Wi-Fi access for the guests visiting the cruise lounge. A unique selfie stand showcasing the coast’s Yakshagana art form, courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism, provided a lasting memento of their visit.

Tourists were later entertained by various cultural dance programs including Bharatanatyam. They visited various tourist destinations, namely, Karkala Gomateshwara, the 1,000 Pillar Basadi at Moodbidri, Soans farm, Achal Cashew Factory, Gokarnanatha Temple, St. Aloysius Chapel, the Local Market, and traditional homes in the city. Embarking on their onward journey, tourists received colourful souvenirs depicting Mangaluru’s rich cultural heritage. The ship departs in the evening towards Mormugao, the pnext Port of call.

