ADVERTISEMENT

New Mangalore Port handles the largest ever container volume on a single vessel

June 30, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

New Mangalore Port achieves a milestone of vessel call by the highest ever container parcel size of 2689 TEUs with the arrival of “MSC MAKOTO II”, a Panama-flagged container vessel on Friday, June 30, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port achieved a milestone of “vessel call by the highest ever container parcel size” of 2689 TEUs with the arrival of “MSC MAKOTO II”, a Panama-flagged container vessel at Berth No. 14 carrying 1210 TEUs of import containers and 1479 TEUs of export containers on Friday, June 30.

A release here said that operations of Berth No. 14, mechanised under PPP model with JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd., began in March 2022. Through Port’s policy interventions — fixed window for berthing, and various initiatives for commercial inducement to promote containerised handling coupled with improved productivity through the mechanised terminal — the port has emerged as the front-runner in container handling in the region. Friday’s record highlights Port’s strategic vision and flawless execution.

NMP Authority chairman A.V. Ramana said, “We are thrilled to announce the call by the vessel carrying the highest parcel size of 2689 TEUs of containers. It showcases our commitment to deliver world-class services to clients. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support from our stakeholders. NMP will continue to invest in modernising infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the trade community.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US