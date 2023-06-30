New Mangalore Port handles the largest ever container volume on a single vessel

June 30, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The New Mangalore Port achieved a milestone of “vessel call by the highest ever container parcel size” of 2689 TEUs with the arrival of “MSC MAKOTO II”, a Panama-flagged container vessel at Berth No. 14 carrying 1210 TEUs of import containers and 1479 TEUs of export containers on Friday, June 30.

A release here said that operations of Berth No. 14, mechanised under PPP model with JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd., began in March 2022. Through Port’s policy interventions — fixed window for berthing, and various initiatives for commercial inducement to promote containerised handling coupled with improved productivity through the mechanised terminal — the port has emerged as the front-runner in container handling in the region. Friday’s record highlights Port’s strategic vision and flawless execution.

NMP Authority chairman A.V. Ramana said, “We are thrilled to announce the call by the vessel carrying the highest parcel size of 2689 TEUs of containers. It showcases our commitment to deliver world-class services to clients. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support from our stakeholders. NMP will continue to invest in modernising infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the trade community.”

