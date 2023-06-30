HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Mangalore Port handles the largest ever container volume on a single vessel

June 30, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
New Mangalore Port achieves a milestone of vessel call by the highest ever container parcel size of 2689 TEUs with the arrival of “MSC MAKOTO II”, a Panama-flagged container vessel on Friday, June 30, in Mangaluru.

New Mangalore Port achieves a milestone of vessel call by the highest ever container parcel size of 2689 TEUs with the arrival of “MSC MAKOTO II”, a Panama-flagged container vessel on Friday, June 30, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The New Mangalore Port achieved a milestone of “vessel call by the highest ever container parcel size” of 2689 TEUs with the arrival of “MSC MAKOTO II”, a Panama-flagged container vessel at Berth No. 14 carrying 1210 TEUs of import containers and 1479 TEUs of export containers on Friday, June 30.

A release here said that operations of Berth No. 14, mechanised under PPP model with JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd., began in March 2022. Through Port’s policy interventions — fixed window for berthing, and various initiatives for commercial inducement to promote containerised handling coupled with improved productivity through the mechanised terminal — the port has emerged as the front-runner in container handling in the region. Friday’s record highlights Port’s strategic vision and flawless execution.

NMP Authority chairman A.V. Ramana said, “We are thrilled to announce the call by the vessel carrying the highest parcel size of 2689 TEUs of containers. It showcases our commitment to deliver world-class services to clients. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team and the unwavering support from our stakeholders. NMP will continue to invest in modernising infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the trade community.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.