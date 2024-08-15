New Mangalore Port envisions to become a smart port, says Chairman A.V. Ramana

The New Mangalore Port envisions transitioning from a major port to a smart port, ultimately becoming a mega port with several key initiatives, said Port Authority Chairman A.V. Ramana on Thursday, August 15.

Speaking after hoisting the tricolor to mark Independence Day here, Mr. Ramana said the port has undertaken significant digitisation and automation initiatives. As the port gears up to celebrate its golden jubilee in 2025, it aims to complete the modernisation of the Koori Katta (KK) Gate on Panambur Beach Road and enhance its infrastructure with upgraded CCTV cameras, robotic firefighting system, modernised street lights and establish a 150-bed hospital for employees, pensioners and general public.

Mr. Ramana said the port’s cargo handling rose from 39.36 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 45.71 MT in 2023-2024. With improved connectivity, NMPA anticipates handling 55 to 60 million tonnes of cargo in the coming years.

Profit after tax surged from ₹66 crore to ₹372 crores in the last one decade. NMPA has maintained a consistent year-over-year growth rate of 10.2% and secured the second position among major ports in terms of cargo growth. NMPA has bagged “GreenTech Award” for eight consecutive times and was awarded third place nationally by Union Home Ministry for its Hindi language implementation efforts. The transition in growth could be attributed to the hard work and dedication of NMPA’s employees, officers and stakeholders, he said.

Before hoisting the tricolor, Mr. Ramana paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, and U.Srinivas. Mallya. After the flag hoist, he inspected a ceremonial parade by CISF personnel, NMPA Fire Service personnel, students of NMPA School, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 and private security personnel.

