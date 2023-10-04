New Mangalore Port begins ‘Special Campaign 3.0’

October 04, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The New Mangalore Port on Monday launched “Special Campaign 3.0,” an initiative to further improve cleanliness within the port premises and expediting the resolution of pending grievances till October 31.

The campaign began with a preparatory phase from September 15 to identify targets to be taken up for cleaning during the campaign period. The main campaign started from October 2 during which special focus will be given to achieve space management and enhancement of workplace experience in offices, said a release. The campaign is its latest step to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and address concerns from port users.

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) plans to achieve the Swachata targets through the campaign, including revenue generation through scrap disposal that promotes cleanliness besides realising some income.

NMPA Chairman A.V. Ramana said: “The campaign is a part of our ongoing commitment to the environment and our stakeholders. We believe this campaign will further strengthen our relationship with the community and improve the overall experience for all who utilise port facilities”.