New Mangalore Port Authority celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated Karnataka Rajyotsava on Friday on its premises.

Presiding over the programme, cairman A.V. Ramana unfurled the Kannada flag in the presence of senior officials and office-bearers of NMP Kannada Sangha.

Speaking after paying tributes to goddess Bhuvaneshwari, Mr. Ramana stressed the importance of languages and the significance of Kannada.

Surathkal Govindadasa College principal P. Krishnamurthy, NMPA deputy chairperson S. Shanthi, Kannada Sangha president Leela, vice-president Praveen, and others were present.

