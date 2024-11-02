ADVERTISEMENT

New Mangalore Port Authority celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava

Published - November 02, 2024 01:47 am IST - MANGALURU

Presiding over the programme, cairman A.V. Ramana unfurled the Kannada flag in the presence of senior officials and office-bearers of NMP Kannada Sangha.

The Hindu Bureau

New Mangalore Port Authority chairman A.V. Ramana unfurls the Kannada flag during Rajyotsava Day celebrations in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated Karnataka Rajyotsava on Friday on its premises.

Speaking after paying tributes to goddess Bhuvaneshwari, Mr. Ramana stressed the importance of languages and the significance of Kannada.

Surathkal Govindadasa College principal P. Krishnamurthy, NMPA deputy chairperson S. Shanthi, Kannada Sangha president Leela, vice-president Praveen, and others were present.

