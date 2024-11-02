GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Mangalore Port Authority celebrates Karnataka Rajyotsava

Presiding over the programme, cairman A.V. Ramana unfurled the Kannada flag in the presence of senior officials and office-bearers of NMP Kannada Sangha.

Published - November 02, 2024 01:47 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
New Mangalore Port Authority chairman A.V. Ramana unfurls the Kannada flag during Rajyotsava Day celebrations in Mangaluru on Friday.

New Mangalore Port Authority chairman A.V. Ramana unfurls the Kannada flag during Rajyotsava Day celebrations in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated Karnataka Rajyotsava on Friday on its premises.

Presiding over the programme, cairman A.V. Ramana unfurled the Kannada flag in the presence of senior officials and office-bearers of NMP Kannada Sangha.

Speaking after paying tributes to goddess Bhuvaneshwari, Mr. Ramana stressed the importance of languages and the significance of Kannada.

Surathkal Govindadasa College principal P. Krishnamurthy, NMPA deputy chairperson S. Shanthi, Kannada Sangha president Leela, vice-president Praveen, and others were present.

Published - November 02, 2024 01:47 am IST

