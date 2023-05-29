ADVERTISEMENT

New Mangalore Port Authority celebrates annual awards night

May 29, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Yesso Nayak congratulates the entire team of exporters and importers, patrons, port officers, staff Unions, PPP Operators, stevedores, and shipping agents whose combined effort resulted in the port achieving 41.42 million tonnes of cargo traffic in 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Yesso Nayak felicitated achievers contributing substantially for the growth of the New Mangalore Port, at the Annual Awards Night organised by New Mangalore Port Authority, along with Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, Port Chairman A.V. Ramana and others in Mangaluru, on Monday, May 29. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Yesso Nayak inaugurated the Annual Awards Night of New Mangalore Port Authority and gave away awards to achievers who contributed significantly for the growth of the port, on Monday, May 29, in Mangaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nayak congratulated the entire team of exporters and importers, patrons, port officers, staff Unions, PPP Operators, stevedores, and shipping agents whose combined effort resulted in the port achieving 41.42 million tonnes of cargo traffic in 2022-23.

He said that Annual Awards Night is a testament to the collaborative spirit and collective efforts in advancing the growth of New Mangalore Port and the maritime industry as a whole. Mr. Naik along with other dignitaries gave away the awards to stakeholders under various categories, including Best performance in Cargo handling, stevedoring, steamer agents, NLP platform users, support service providers, Cruise and hospitality service providers, etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his introductory address, NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana congratulated the stakeholders for their contribution and continuous support for the port’s growth.

The Annual Awards Night served as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements and contributions made by the port users towards the success and efficient functioning of NMP. As a pivotal trade hub and a catalyst for regional economic growth, NMP recognises the vital role played by its stakeholders and partners in maintaining operational excellence.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, Southern Railway’s Chief Freight Transportation Manager R. Murugaraj, Mangaluru Customs Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad, NMPA Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US