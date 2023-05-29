New Mangalore Port Authority celebrates annual awards night

May 29, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Yesso Nayak inaugurated the Annual Awards Night of New Mangalore Port Authority and gave away awards to achievers who contributed significantly for the growth of the port, on Monday, May 29, in Mangaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nayak congratulated the entire team of exporters and importers, patrons, port officers, staff Unions, PPP Operators, stevedores, and shipping agents whose combined effort resulted in the port achieving 41.42 million tonnes of cargo traffic in 2022-23.

He said that Annual Awards Night is a testament to the collaborative spirit and collective efforts in advancing the growth of New Mangalore Port and the maritime industry as a whole. Mr. Naik along with other dignitaries gave away the awards to stakeholders under various categories, including Best performance in Cargo handling, stevedoring, steamer agents, NLP platform users, support service providers, Cruise and hospitality service providers, etc.

In his introductory address, NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana congratulated the stakeholders for their contribution and continuous support for the port’s growth.

The Annual Awards Night served as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements and contributions made by the port users towards the success and efficient functioning of NMP. As a pivotal trade hub and a catalyst for regional economic growth, NMP recognises the vital role played by its stakeholders and partners in maintaining operational excellence.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, Southern Railway’s Chief Freight Transportation Manager R. Murugaraj, Mangaluru Customs Commissioner Imamuddin Ahmad, NMPA Deputy Chairman K.G. Nath and others were present.