New government PU college sanctioned for Nalyapadavu

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath on Thursday said that the government has sanctioned a pre university college at Shaktinagar thereby fulfilling the long-pending demand of people of the region.

A government release from the MLA’s office here said that a government PU college at Gerasanahalli, KG Koppalu, Mysuru district, that had zero admissions, was being shifted to Nalyapadavu at Padavu village, Shaktinagar, Mangaluru, along with the sanctioned staff. The order was issued on Wednesday.

Mr. Kamath in a statement here said that he had submitted a memorandum to the government seeking a government PU college at Nalyapadavu following public demand soon after getting elected as legislator. Thereafter, he followed up the matter with Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar and impressed upon him the need for a PU college at Nalyapadavu as students had to travel long distance for PU education.

The MLA said that with the government order, the demand of Shaktinagar residents has been fulfilled and students need not travel all the way to the city centre for PU education. Mr. Kamath said that he was happy that the requirement of his electorate was fulfilled.

As of now, the PU College would start functioning from the building of Government High School at Nalyapadavu. A new building for the college would be in place in the coming days, the MLA said.