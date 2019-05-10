New facility for thalassemia patients

As part of the government’s national programme to strengthen the care and treatment of thalassemia patients, the Government Wenlock Hospital here has begun the High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) test facility, which is a test to find traits of thalassemia, at its thalassemia day care centre.

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder commonly characterised by abnormal production of haemoglobin in the body. The abnormality results in improper oxygen transport and destruction of red blood cells that has wide ranging effects on the human body.

The day care centre is on the second floor of the hospital’s Regional Advanced Paediatric Care Centre.

Since the start of this facility in February, 1,434 persons have been screened using HPLC. Of the 1,434 persons, nearly 900 were pregnant women, while the remaining were children undergoing treatment for thalassemia and their parents.

The HPLC test is among the facilities offered free at the day care centre out of funds made available under the National Health Mission and National Blood Cell, said Senior Specialist of the hospital’s Regional Blood Transfusion Centre J. Sharath Kumar, who oversees the functioning of the day care centre.

He told The Hindu that pregnant women undergo screening under HPLC during their first trimester. If the test shows traits of thalassemia, then blood of their spouses is sent for test. Screening of the pregnant women and their spouses are carried out to prevent birth of children with thalassemia. Most of the pregnant women who have undergone the screening test are those being treated at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital. While 330 pregnant women underwent screening in February, 165 women were screened in March. As many as 100 women were screened in April.

Dr. Kumar said that gynaecologists in the district can make use of the HPLC blood testing facility. He said that children found anaemic during the medical examination by doctors as part of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram will be screened for thalassemia shortly.

Dr. Kumar said that the day care centre, which started in 2017, has been treating 93 thalassemia-affected children. Apart from regular blood transfusion, these children are provided the life-saving iron chelation drugs free.