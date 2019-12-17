New facility for deployment of nurses launched

Jose, Managing Director and CEO of Manipal Health Enterprises, inaugurated the ONE STEP skill lab and e-prescription facility at Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday.

Deployment of skilled nurses to healthcare has been a big challenge. To mitigate this to some extent, the hospital created the skill lab dedicated to the nursing department for assessment and skill development called ONE STEP, (One Site Nursing Education for Skills Techniques, Engagement and Process Enhancement).

Depending on the basic skill score, the nursing administration can decide the deployment and deputation of nurses to the required healthcare delivery system in the hospital. This will enable the nursing administration to develop skilled nurses. The skill lab is aided by the indigenously developed software called Nursing Evaluation Software for Skills and Techniques.

Mr. Jose, who also inaugurated the e-prescription facility, said: “With the help of this facility, patients can avoid long queues in the pharmacy.”