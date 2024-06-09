New facilities at K.S. Hegde Hospital to be inaugurated today

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly U. T. Khader and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate new facilities at K.S. Hegde Hospital of Nitte (Deemed to be University) at Deralakatte on Monday.

The facilities include an additional block at the hospital, advanced testing and treatment facilities like PET/CT scan and gamma knife. The new annexe building of the hospital commemorates the silver jubilee of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA), to which the hospital is attached.

Specialized treatments

The new block has advanced intensive care units, operation theatres and specialized treatment facilities for cardiology, oncology, digestive diseases, neurosurgery, children’s health, childbirth care and women’s health. It also has spacious out-patient rooms and wards. With this, the bed strength of the hospital has gone up to 1,200, a release from the university said.

Nuclear medicine facility

Another highlight of the new additions is a cutting-edge nuclear medicine facility which includes a PET/CT scan. This provides reliable information about cancers as well as other heart, brain and endocrine diseases. Nuclear medicine specialists at the hospital can now treat thyroid, prostate and other diseases with radioactive medicines. The hospital has taken all precautions for safety of the patients.

The new silver jubilee block also has a robotic surgery unit which will be commissioned soon.

KSHEMA has 22 rural health centres spread over four districts of Karnataka. Nitte University been placed 65th among Indian Universities in the NIRF 2023 rankings and has also been accredited with an A+ Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the release added.