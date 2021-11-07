New face-recognition attendance system at KIOCL pellet plant

600-odd employees hitherto used to punch in and punch out

Adapting to new technology, KIOCL on Saturday formally launched new face-recognition attendance system at its pellet plant. The 600-odd employees hitherto used to punch in and punch out.

KIOCL Chairman and Managing Director T. Saminathan said the new system was adopted as the contactless way of recording attendance is the safe method during this COVID-19.

Launching the system, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel lauded KIOCL for adapting to changes in technology in its working.

“I have seen adoption of face recognition software in Parliament. This new system helps organizations to keep track of movement of employees in the premises, which is necessary for strategic asset like KIOCL,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said the State and the Central Governments are taking steps to address concerns of KIOCL about mining lease.

He said despite going under difficult period the KIOCL has been contributing towards the development of Dakshina Kannada. KIOCL, which has good number of Dakshina Kannada residents as its employees, has contributed towards building toilets in three districts of the state. It has contributed towards setting up a 100-bed unit in the government hospital in Moodbidri and also building an oxygen generation unit.

Earlier, Mr. Kateel and Mr. Saminathan felicitated Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishore Kumar and Taluk Health Officer Sujay Bhandary for helping KIOCL in vaccinating 99 % of its employees and other personnel working at its units in the city. Of this 99% included nearly 60% of personnel who have completed vaccination course.

The two also gave away certificates to personnel who have taken the Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.