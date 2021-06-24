New English-medium school in Mangaluru

The Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Education Society on Wednesday opened an English-medium school in Mangaluru.

Speaking after its virtual inauguration, Dharmadhikari and society chairman D. Veerendra Heggade said the society always believed in imparting value-based quality education. By English-medium school, it doesn’t mean English education, but imparting Indian values through English, he said.

He said the school at Mangaluru could come up with its own building thanks to Ramakrishna Mallya, who had donated five acres.

Earlier, his wife Hemavathi Heggade inaugurated the school. The school is located in Ashoknagar.