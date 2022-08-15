New electric vehicle unveiled at NIT-K

It will be for collecting and transporting segregated organic waste in the campus

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 15, 2022 23:59 IST

The Director in-charge of the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, Udaykumar R. Yaragatti launched a new electrically powered vehicle in the institute's campus during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

The Director in-charge of the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, Udayakumar R. Yaragatti launched a new electrically powered vehicle for collecting and transporting segregated organic waste generated in the institute’s campus during the Independence Day celebrations in the campus on Monday.

The vehicle — VidYug7.1 E-Trike – has been designed and manufactured by the Centre for System Design at the NIT-K with the funding support under Campus Waste to Energy Project (CWEP) sponsored by the 1981 batch alumni of the institute.

It is exclusively designed for collecting and transporting segregated organic waste from staff quarters and hostels for running Anaerobic Digestion Plant in the campus.

The electric vehicle will run on a 48 V/100 Ah lithium – ion battery with a controller. Once the battery gets fully charged it can run up to a 60-70 km range across the campus, a release from the NIT-K said. Earlier NITK had made e-bikes.

I-Day celebrations

He hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address on the occasion.

Programmes such as flash mob by Dance and Dramatic Club of NIT-K, just a minute speech, fancy dress competition for campus kids, and Kalaripayathi – a Utkrisht Bharat event were organised on the occasion.

Earlier on Sunday, a cyclathon from NIT-K to Mukka, marathon from NIT-K to Surathkal Junction were organised. Inter branch street play competition had also been organised on August 14. In addition, patriotic movies had been screened.

Various programmes, such as speech competition with a theme of summarizing Indian Independence struggle in five minutes, creative video competition with a theme of har ghar tiranga, painting competition, flag march, traditional dance, had also been organised on August 13, the release said.

