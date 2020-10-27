New Divisional Railway Managers assume office in Palakkad, Mysuru

Trilok Kothari is the new DRM in Palakkad and Rahul Agarwal in Mysuru

Palakkad Railway Division under the Southern Railway and Mysuru Division under the South Western Railway that have jurisdiction over railway network in Dakshina Knnada got new heads on Tuesday.

Trilok Kothari, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Stores took over as DRM of Palakkad Division from Pratap Singh Shami, who has been transferred and posted to the North Central Railway, said a release from Palakkad Division.

Prior to this assignment, Mr. Kothari was the Chief Materials Manager, Head Quarters, Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi. He had worked as Additional DRM, Nagpur Division, in the Central Railway. He has also worked in the Railway Board as Director looking after Procurement Policies. Besides these assignments, he has worked in Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Northern Railway, and North Central Railway in various capacities.

Belonging to the 1989 batch of IRSS, Mr. Kothari joined Indian Railways in 1991 after completing B.Tech and M.Tech from IIT Delhi.

At Mysuru, Rahul Agarwal took charge as the new DRM from outgoing DRM Aparna Garg, who is now posted as the Principal Financial Advisor, Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru. A 1992 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service Officer (IRTS) officer, Mr. Agarwal holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He has obtained Masters in Thermal Engineering from the same institute.

Mr. Agarwal has a wide range of experience in all sectors of Railway Operations and Management, having worked as Executive Director, Traffic Transportation (Steel) Railway Board, New Delhi, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager and Chief Commercial Manager, Freight Marketing North Central Railway.

Mr. Shami is credited with hastening improvement works at Mangaluru Central Railway Station where two additional platforms, line doubling between Netravathi Cabin and Mangaluru Central and other works are under way. He stayed in Mangaluru for several days when landslips affected the Mangaluru-Mumbai track near Kulashekara last monsoon to personally supervise restoration works.

Ms. Garg was instrumental in getting state-of-the-art signalling system along the Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur Ghat section of the Mangaluru-Hassan line that increased train handling capacity in the section. She also personally supervised track restoration works on the ghat section that was affected due to landslips last monsoon.