New district hospital building should meet the needs of a government medical college: MLA

Member of Legislative Assembly K. Raghupati Bhat and Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, with others, at a meeting on the construction of a new building for the district hospital in Udupi on Thursday.

MANGALURU

20 November 2020 00:44 IST

‘Priority should be given to emergency and outpatient wards on the ground floor’

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat said on Thursday that the new building of the government district hospital in Udupi should be constructed in such a way that it should meet the needs of a government medical college in the coming days.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the construction of the new hospital building in Udupi, the MLA said that the new building should have all infrastructure facilities supplementing the needs of a medical college.

The MLA said that if the emergency ward, outpatient ward, surgery units, laboratory, intensive care unit and dialysis facilities are provided in the ground floor, it will help many a patient.

Priority should be given to house them in the ground floor while preparing the blueprint of the building.

The cellar should have parking facility for vehicles of patients and staff of the hospital, he said.

He said that the new 250-bed capacity building which will come up on 27,375 sq ft area at an estimated cost of ₹ 115 crore should be completed within the time-frame and the construction works should begin at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that the new building will be constructed in the vacant land which is behind the existing hospital building which will not be demolished now. Hence, treatment for patients in the existing building can be continued.

The existing building can be used for any other purposes of the hospital in the later days, he said. Mr. Jagadeesha said that if some small buildings inside the compound wall of the hospital are demolished, more land will be available to construct the new building.

Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadashiva Prabhu, District Surgeon Madhusudan Nayak, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Sudhirchandra Sooda participated in the meeting.